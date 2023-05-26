Neuralink Receives FDA Approval For In-Human Clinical Trials

Neuralink Receives FDA Approval , For In-Human Clinical Trials.

On May 25, Elon Musk's neurotech startup Neuralink received Food and Drug Administration approval to conduct its first clinical study on humans.

NBC reports that Neuralink, which was co-founded by Musk, is developing a brain implant called the Link.

The implant, which operated solely on neural signals, aims to help patients with severe paralysis control external technologies.

This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people, Neuralink, via Twitter.

NBC reports that the extent of the approval trial remains unknown.

On Twitter, Neuralink said that patient recruitment is not open yet for the upcoming clinical trial.

Neuralink requires patients to undergo an invasive brain surgery to install the Link, a minuscule implant connected to a series of neural threads.

NBC reports that the FDA's approval for in-human study represents a major win for Neuralink, which has faced a number of setbacks.

In March, Reuters reports that the FDA rejected the company's application for human trials, citing "dozens" of issues that needed to be addressed.