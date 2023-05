Trans advisor ‘disappointed’ in cycling ban

Advisor on transgender sport, Dr Joanna Harper says she is “disappointed” in the decision to bar transgender women from competing in female category of British Cycling.

Under the new policy transgender athletes will be expected to compete in an ‘open category’ with men.

Report by Ajagbef.

