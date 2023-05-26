Interview 474 with Elizabeth Monroy

Elizabeth Monroy is an International Author, Film Director, Producer, and Visionary Artist.

Her genres include Children’s books such as The Magical Mist, which empowers children’s creativity, Romance Novels like, The Chronicles of MerWorld, about the rise and fall of The Divine Feminine and Sacred Sexual Alchemy and her latest book is The Infinite Human, an Ascension Guide for Awakening Infinite Human Beings, Star Seeds, Twin Souls, and the Co-creators of the Infinite New 5D Earth.

She holds a Masters of Science in Mental Health Counseling and combines her Intuitive abilities to be of service to our Earth and humanity during our current Ascension Cycle.

She has over thirty years of experience, working with her husband, a physician, traveling around the planet, laying a foundation for a higher modality of co-healing incorporating the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual natures of the human.

Together they wrote the book The Pathway Home to help the emerging New Co-Healers of our planet.

Elizabeth has based her work on this foundation and uses her intuitive gifts to help individuals learn to trust their own intuition, heal all areas of their lives and inwardly “ascend” into Infinite Humans Beings.