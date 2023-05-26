The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 283 - Two Men!

In this video, I’m going to look at a teaching from the Bible that is absolutely fundamental to a sin-free, obedient walk with God.

Why am I doing this?

I don’t know, except that God is leading me to speak on this.

So I’m just being obedient.

Maybe some of you listening do not fully understand this teaching and are struggling.

If so then I pray that this will strengthen you and get you walking properly with God.

I’m referring to the doctrine of “Putting off the Old Man and putting on the New Man,” that Paul refers to in Ephesians 4:22-24.

The scripture reads, “That you put off concerning the former conversation the old man, which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts; 23And be renewed in the spirit of your mind; 24And that you put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” This action is NOT the same as REPENTANCE which takes place at the beginning of the salvation process.