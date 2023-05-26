Britney Spears Reveals Reconciliation With Her Mom On Social Media

Britney Spears Reveals , Reconciliation With Her Mom , On Social Media.

TMZ reports that Britney Spears has ended a long patch of bad blood, reuniting with her mother Lynne.

On May 25, the pop icon posted on Instagram that her , "sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years.".

It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!, Britney Spears, via Instagram.

And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!

I love you so much !!!, Britney Spears, via Instagram.

Psss … I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!!

Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!, Britney Spears, via Instagram.

TMZ originally reported that Lynne traveled to Los Angeles on May 24 to meet her daughter.

Spears and her mother reportedly spent a half hour together before quickly ending the conversation.

TMZ suggests that the brief conversation gave Britney the chance to vent and clear a path for reconciliation with her mother.

The news comes after Britney's highly publicized battle to end her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

TMZ reports that the news represents the first positive turn in Britney's relationship with her family since the conservatorship was nullified in court.

