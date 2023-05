Parents of 10-month-old boy killed took ‘no responsibility’

The Metropolitan Police says the parents who killed their 10-month-old boy have taken "no responsibility for their actions".

Stephen Boden and partner Shannon Marsden were jailed for life for the murder of their son, Finley Boden, who died from injuries which included 57 breaks to his bones and 71 bruises on his left hand.

Report by Ajagbef.

