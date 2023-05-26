DeSantis Is A Trainwreck!
5/26/23 - Ron DeSantis has officially thrown his name in the ring for the upcoming Presidential election, and while he&apos;s very strong in many areas, he still seems to be lacking clarity on the abortion issue.

Can we really trust him with our vote?

Also in today&apos;s show, a preview of Fr.

Imbarrato&apos;s upcoming trip to Ireland and one last call to action as we approach the National Men&apos;s March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood next weekend in Albany, NY.

Visit themensmarch.com for more information!