DeSantis Is A Trainwreck!

5/26/23 - Ron DeSantis has officially thrown his name in the ring for the upcoming Presidential election, and while he's very strong in many areas, he still seems to be lacking clarity on the abortion issue.

Can we really trust him with our vote?

Also in today's show, a preview of Fr.

Imbarrato's upcoming trip to Ireland and one last call to action as we approach the National Men's March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood next weekend in Albany, NY.

Visit themensmarch.com for more information!