A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 2: FREDDY'S REVENGE - OFFICIAL TRAILER - 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (stylized on-screen as A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy's Revenge) is a 1985 American supernatural slasher film directed by Jack Sholder and written by David Chaskin.

It stars Mark Patton, Kim Myers, Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger, and Robert Rusler.

It is the second installment in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

The film follows Jesse Walsh, a teenager who begins having recurring nightmares about Freddy Krueger after moving into the former home of Nancy Thompson from the first film.