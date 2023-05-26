Why Chelsea Sacked Graham Potter

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after a 0-2 home defeat to Aston Villa.
But a look at his six months at the club shows where it all went wrong for him.
Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after a 0-2 home defeat to Aston Villa.
But a look at his six months at the club shows where it all went wrong for him.
Lewis Hall made his Premier League debut under Graham Potter and has impressed in a number of outings for the first team, leaving..
THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK!!! and this is my aston villa vs. Chelsea Preview. I talk about what I think Graham potters tactics..