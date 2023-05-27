World Schizophrenia Day

May 24 is World Schizophrenia Day.

Dedicated to raising awareness of a condition affecting about 2.9 million American adults.

Some symptoms of schizophrenia may include hallucinations, delusions, social withdrawal, and disorganized speech.

People living with schizophrenia also may have trouble focusing or paying attention and can have difficulty with activities that are important to them.

The good news is that treatment options for schizophrenia are available.

It's important to talk to your healthcare provider about which treatment approach might be right for you.

One way to receive schizophrenia treatment you might not know about is a long-acting injectable or LAI.

An LAI is an injection given by a healthcare provider and can last weeks or months depending on the medication chosen.

To learn more about schizophrenia and an LAI treatment option for adults with schizophrenia, visit LAItreatmentoption.com.

This content is sponsored by Alkermes, Inc