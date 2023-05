Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: The Pandemonium Anabaesios Raids of Patch 6.4 and More!

Golbez isn't the only problem in The Source.

Somehow Pandaemonium has traveled through time and space in the aetherial sea to make Lahabrea's martial problems into OUR problems. We're gonna check this out, as well as see what other new content we can get into!