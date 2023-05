May 26, 2023

A weekend update of the biggest news happening around the world.

The latest on out of Moscow from the Great Eurasian Council meeting, plus reflections on the World Health Assembly.

Includes a discussion of West versus East at the WHA, who is concerned about their sovereignty and what can be done about protecting our rights as individuals in a world trading on fear to serve their agenda of total control because we are the ultimate destroyers of mother earth.