Kansas City Missouri Episode 63, Thank you for watching our Top 7 Haunted Places in Kansas City, Missouri.
And welcome to Really Haunted Places.
If you are looking for ghost stories you have come to the right place.
Kansas City Missouri Episode 63, Thank you for watching our Top 7 Haunted Places in Kansas City, Missouri.
And welcome to Really Haunted Places.
If you are looking for ghost stories you have come to the right place.
Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, whose body was discovered apparently incorrupt, founded the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of the..