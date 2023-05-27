20230527 Saturday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Saturday: Old Ice Cream Man Story, China Vietnam Russia, BLM Sold Bizarre Merch So Jan 6 Do Too!, Prince Harry Meghan No One Cares, Nadler Naps, Tik Tok Low Life People, JFK Was Assassinated - Proof, BLM Thieves Con Hoax, 225 Found Kids, Transbrains Dump Championship, Airplane Door Opener Speaks, Late Library Book, Beach Chairs Fall Over During Chicago Gunshots, Public Calls AOC S--t, San Francisco, Cement Toilet Not Prank, Texas AG, Toddlers Saved, Trump Official, No DeSantis Story, Biden Still Not Working, Wacky Maine Chick, ... and so much more Click Bait!} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.