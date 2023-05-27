Rep. Paul Kanjorski as an insider describes how close we came to financial collapse in September 2008

Remember the 'credit crunch'?

When Lehman Bros.

Collapsed in September 2008, global economic collapse ensued.

What few people know is that Lehman Bros.

Stocks first plummeted on September 11th 2008, in the midst of what Rep.

Paul Kanjorski later described as an "electronic run on the banks".

The U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania's 11th congressional district from 1985 until 2011, and then Chair of the Capital Markets Subcommittee spoke on C-SPAN a few months later about something that no media outlet mentioned at the time, nor since then.