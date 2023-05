40 awesome cat facts to understand better tham

Cats have lived with humans for more than 4,000 years but we still don’t know everything about them because they are really mysterious creatures.

Did you know that cats can make up to 100 different sounds?

Or that they can't taste sweets?

Or that some ginger tabby cats have freckles around their mouth and even on their eyelids?

And these aren't the only surprising facts about cats you may have missed!