Getting My Topsoil From An Illegal Grow Operation - Homestead Garden Install Update!

It's time for me to convert my property to a food producing machine.

I have found that I thoroughly enjoy my time here and want to see how far I can push growing my own food.

I really don't care for making long trips to the supermarket (1.5 hours each way) so I want to see if I can become completely independent from purchasing my main staple dietary items. We'll see how this goes, I've always loved to grow stuff!