Mind-Blowing Twist: The Surprising Location of C in This Theory

Who knows?

And just in C is just the fact that it doesn't interfere with anything if it takes place here.

It just kind of makes the most sense.

I'm not saying it's canon, but it could be.

If you, you know, bend the rules a little bit.

You know, I live on the edge.https://amzn.to/3qiHnxi