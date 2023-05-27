Saturday night Rocket league!

Rocket League is a vehicular soccer video game developed and published by Psyonix.

The game was first released for PlayStation 4 and Windows in July 2015, with ports for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch being released later on.

In June 2016, 505 Games began distributing a physical retail version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with Warner Bros.

Interactive Entertainment taking over those duties by the end of 2017.

Versions for macOS and Linux were also released in 2016, but support for their online services were dropped in 2020.

The game went free-to-play in September 2020.