Colorado Raked in Hefty Profit at Deion Sanders’ First Spring Football Game

Business continues to boom at Colorado ahead of coach Deion Sanders’ first season, as the program once again reaped the benefits of his arrival following its hugely successful spring game last month.
Business continues to boom at Colorado ahead of coach Deion Sanders’ first season, as the program once again reaped the benefits of his arrival following its hugely successful spring game last month.
Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program had a packed house of fans in attendance for their spring game Saturday, but the..