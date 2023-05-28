The Bar on the VRR (VeteranRevoltRadio)

Come join a group of veterans in a virtual bar as they play stupid games, discuss serious issues, drink too much and do way to many things you shouldn't do in a real bar.

This week on the Bar; Congressional Medal of honor citation reading, Mini takes shots to the face, Comm's runs trivia, Blue rolls her eyes so hard she transports into a parallel universe, Devil Doc announces his new deal with Armour All, Meme's of the week, a very special guest from a bygone era will stop by and shenanigan's galore!!!