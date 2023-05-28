RARE BILL COOPER Ep 9: Enemies of Truth in Patriot Clothes
How&apos;s that freeze dried food going down if you don&apos;t have safe water to prep it with?

Are heirloom seeds going to save you from GMO when Bolsheviks come out and murder you for having a garden or a farm?

The crap you&apos;re being sold on these infomercials thinly disguised as Patriot and Truther channels are making Sinister-Funded rich assh0les richer, and getting you no further toward freedom.

There&apos;s no way to prepare for the end of life as you know it.

Stop watching and start doing before there comes the digital currency point of no return.

You&apos;re wasting energy and spinning your wheels with these SPN Stew Crew idiots and InfoWars commercial auctioneers.