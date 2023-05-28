RARE BILL COOPER Ep 9: Enemies of Truth in Patriot Clothes

How's that freeze dried food going down if you don't have safe water to prep it with?

Are heirloom seeds going to save you from GMO when Bolsheviks come out and murder you for having a garden or a farm?

The crap you're being sold on these infomercials thinly disguised as Patriot and Truther channels are making Sinister-Funded rich assh0les richer, and getting you no further toward freedom.

There's no way to prepare for the end of life as you know it.

Stop watching and start doing before there comes the digital currency point of no return.

You're wasting energy and spinning your wheels with these SPN Stew Crew idiots and InfoWars commercial auctioneers.