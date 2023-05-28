Why Chelsea Sacked Graham Potter

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after a 0-2 home defeat to Aston Villa.
But a look at his six months at the club shows where it all went wrong for him.
Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after a 0-2 home defeat to Aston Villa.
But a look at his six months at the club shows where it all went wrong for him.
Chelsea continue to be keen on bolstering the playing squad at Stamford Bridge with Todd Boehly looking to add more youth to Graham..
THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK!!! and this is my aston villa vs. Chelsea Preview. I talk about what I think Graham potters tactics..