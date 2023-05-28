Wrestlers call for 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' on new Parliament inauguration day | Oneindia News

Khap panchayats of various states, farmers and supporting wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, have announced a call for a ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’ near the Parliament building on Sunday.

Security has been tightened at the Tikri border as khap panchayat leaders and farmers are said to join the protesting wrestlers' march towards the new Parliament House in Delhi.

The women wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have called a Mahapanchayat outside the new Parliament building on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.

