New Parliament Building Inauguration: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s special message | Oneindia News

The inauguration ceremony of India's new Parliament building kicked off today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived at the new Parliament building and they were seen attending the puja and havan ceremonies.

PM Modi also installed the historic ‘Sengol’ near the Lok Sabha's speaker's chair.

Speaking on the historic occasion, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that the entire nation is witnessing this moment today.

He expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi under whose leadership the new Parliament was built in under 2.5 years.

Watch here.

#IndiaNewParliament #NewParliamentInauguration #NewParliamentBuilding #PMModi #OmBirla ~PR.150~ED.102~HT.96~