New Parliament Building: Vummidi Ethiraj on the installation of ‘Sengol’ | Watch | Oneindia News

It is a historic day for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building.

The occasion was marked as he installed the historic ‘sengol’ next to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s seat.

The ceremonial sceptre has led to a political slugfest between the government and the Opposition, but it is a day of immense pride for the Vummidi Bangaru family from Chennai.

The well-known jewellers are the makers of the ‘sengol’ – meaning “full of wealth” – that was handed to the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of Independence.

97-year-old Vummidi Ethiraj of the Vummidi Bangaru Chetty family called it a proud moment.

Watch here.

