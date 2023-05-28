The Wrath of Becky Movie Clip

The Wrath of Becky Movie Clip Plot synopsis: Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman - a kindred spirit named Elena.

But when a group known as the “Noble Men” break into their home, attack them, and take her beloved dog, Diego, Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself and her loved ones.

Director Matt Angel, Suzanne Coote Writers Matt Angel Actors Lulu Wilson, Seann William Scott, Denise Burse, Jill Larson, Courtney Gains, Michael Sirow, Aaron Dalla Villa, Matt Angel, Kate Siegel Genre Action and Adventure, Thriller, Horror Run Time 1 hour 23 minutes