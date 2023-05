MOTHER AND SON Movie

MOTHER AND SON Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the late 1980s, Rose moves from the Ivory Coast to Paris with her two young sons.

Spanning 20 years from their arrival in France to the present day, the film is the moving chronicle of the construction and deconstruction of a family.

Director : Léonor Serraille Writer: Léonor Serraille Stars: Annabelle Lengronne, Stéphane Bak, Kenzo Sambin