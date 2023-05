New Parliament open: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi; says ‘inauguration like coronation’ | Oneindia News

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi on New Parliament opening; Wrestlers detained, protest site cleared as cops crackdown on march to new Parliament; Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in Amritsar; a suspected local smuggler arrested; Mild earthquake tremors were today felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

