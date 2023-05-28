Stars On Mars Season 1

Stars On Mars Season 1 Trailer HD - 12 celebrities go where no one has gone before to see who has what it takes to survive life on "Mars.” Starring Ronda Rousey, Marshawn Lynch, Porsha Williams, Lance Armstrong, Tom Schwartz and more!

Catch the series premiere Monday, June 5th, 2023 on FOX!

Plot synopsis: An out-of-this-world new unscripted series, in which household names trade in their possessions, status and glamorous lifestyles on Earth for an insane and hilarious summer on “Mars.” Their mission?

To be suited up with no space to go, as they colonize, compete and conquer their new galaxy surroundings, until there is just one “celebronaut” left standing.

Featuring cycling champion Lance Armstrong, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, wrestler and UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, comedian Natasha Leggero, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse (a.k.a.

"McLovin"), Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, football player Richard Sherman, singer and songwriter Tinashe, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, actress Tallulah Willis, and former Modern Family star Ariel Winter.