NBA, NBA Brazil, NBA Brazil best moments, NBA Brazil games, NBA Round, NBA live, NBA Youtube, NBA YouTube live, Caio Teixeira, Boston Celtics, Celtics x Heat, derrick white, Boston celtics game winner, Miami heat x boston celtics game 7
NBA, NBA Brazil, NBA Brazil best moments, NBA Brazil games, NBA Round, NBA live, NBA Youtube, NBA YouTube live, Caio Teixeira, Boston Celtics, Celtics x Heat, derrick white, Boston celtics game winner, Miami heat x boston celtics game 7
Watch as Derrick White scores a dramatic buzzer-beater for the Boston Celtics as they beat Miami Heat 104-103 to level the Eastern..
The Boston Celtics avoided elimination after a Game 6 win over the Miami Heat, 104-103 on Saturday night.