Adrian Griffin to be new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, report

Adrian Griffin will be the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Bucks had previously narrowed its list of head coach contenders down to three: Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson, and Griffin.
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to hire Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as head coach, per report.