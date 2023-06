🔴 LIVE » HONKAI STAR RAIL » MY KIDS ARE PLAYING THIS » A SHORT STREAM [5/29/23]

Hello fellow Rumblers!

I'm here playing Honkai Star Rail and livestreaming it in Rumble.

Honkai Star Rail is a mobile Roleplaying game.

I don't know much about it but, according to my kids, Honkai Star Rail had something to do with Honkai Impact.

My guess is, Honkai Star Rail is a sequel to Honkai Impact.

If not then it doesn't matter because I don't remember playing Honkai Impact anyway.

HAHAHA!