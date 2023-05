56 Year Old Man Body Transformation Challenge Update πŸ’ͺ

I've been traveling quite a bit mixing work with pleasure but my weight has consistently been mid 190lbs without being very strict.

So gonna put my nose to the grindstone again and make another push cause the belly fat is still too much😁 I've put some of the footage of my spring skiing trip and some of the other fun stuffπŸ€™πŸΉπŸ’₯