Mark 6:30-56 I What's For Dinner? I Pastor Gregg Seymour 2nd Service

Often times we see God as the God of creation and Lord of our salvation, and yet we often fail to realize that He is very near to us, taking an active role in our lives.

He is a God of power, able to perform things beyond our comprehension, and He is also active in our lives, meeting our day-to-day needs.

Let’s study together this week one of the most profound accounts in God’s word, to see just how faithful He is.

Can’t wait to see you there!