Can I say I Told You So, Yet?

Well it has been a whirlwind of backstabbery in the past 24-48 hours as Republicans fall back into the same "so what I lied, you are still going to vote for me" personalities that we all knew they had from the beginning.

It is horse crap, but what can you do, right?

From Speaker McCarthy folding to President Biden's spending bill to RINO republicans in TX impeaching their Attorney General, it is perfectly clear that the Republican party has not, and has no plans to actually work for the benefit of you and all Americans.