Monster Jam 2023 May Rally(die cast monster truck racing)

Here the video for the 2023 Monster Jam May Rally.

In this video an encore race between Shark Wreak Driven by Eric Fording, and Mopar Slinger Driven by Hunter Craddock.

Stay Tuned for the 2023 Memorial Salute 32 die cast monster truck racing event this Monday, plus the season finale of the 2023 May season of Tuesday night throw down 32 die cast monster truck racing show the day after, and Hot Wheels rumble and race 32 Die cast model car racing next Friday.

Great May of die cast and video game action I love you all God bless!!!!!!!!!!