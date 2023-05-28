Blasphemy of the Holy Spirit, are You guilty?

The unpardonable sin is something that the devil uses a lot against the children of God.

Pastor Sammy gives us a concise exhortation to encourage our hearts regarding the misplaced guilt when it comes to this topic, the Blasphemy of the Holy Spirit.

All our programs are also available in Spanish, on the program, Poder y Consejo con Pastor Sammy.

