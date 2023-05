America celebrates National Hamburger Day

Get ready to fire up the grill or head to the drive-thru because Sunday is National Hamburger Day, coinciding with International Hamburger Day and wrapping up National Burger Month.

Burgers have been around since at least 1896 when the Chicago Tribune praised the 'hamburger sandwich'.

White Castle became one of the first major hamburger chains in 1921 with McDonald beginning its reign as America's go-to fast food burger in 1940.