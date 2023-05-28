Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5) 4K 60FPS HDR Gameplay - (PS5 Version)

Assuming you’ve seen the trailers, you know that Ishin is visually stunning.

But what’s it like to play?

I’ve been lucky enough to spend some time with the game, and I can say that it’s every bit as beautiful as you’d expect.

But looks aren’t everything.

Thankfully, Ishin is also an incredibly fun game to play.

It’s sort of like a historical action-RPG, with plenty of melee combat and strategy elements.

You’ll need to make use of all of your cunning and combat skills if you hope to survive in feudal Japan.

The controls feel tight and responsive, and the battle system is deeply satisfying.

The enemies are tough, but it feels great to finally take one down after a tense fight.

And best of all, the game runs at a smooth 60 frames per second, with gorgeous 4K graphics and HDR support.

If you’ve got a PlayStation .