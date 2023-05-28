Robo cam following the octopus live

What you are seeing is an octopus in the wild, captured by a robo cam and streaming live to your device.

The octopus is free to roam and the robo cam will follow it as it moves.

This is an amazing opportunity to see an octopus in its natural habitat and get a close up view of its unique features.

The octopus is a relatively small cephalopod, with a body length of up to 12 inches.

It has eight long, slender arms with two rows of suckers on each.

These suckers allow the octopus to grip objects and to move around in the water.

The octopus' body is soft and flexible, with a tough skin that is covered in small bumps.

Octopuses are very intelligent creatures and are able to solve problems, learn new tasks and even use tools.

They are also known to be very playful, often carrying around small objects and investigating their surroundings.

Octopuses inhabit a wide range of habitats, from the deep ocean to shallow coastal waters.

They are able to survive in a wide range of environments, including salt water and fresh water.

They are also able to tolerate a wide range of temperatures, from cold water to hot water.

Octopuses are predators and eat a wide variety of prey, including fish, crabs, mollusks and other octopuses.

They have a flexible diet and are able to adapt to changes in their environment.

Octopuses are highly adaptable and fascinating creatures and this live stream provides a unique opportunity to see one in its natural habitat.