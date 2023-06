BEN & JEN NEVER SAY NEVER - Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

BEN & JEN NEVER SAY NEVER Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The timeline reads like a scandalous soap opera.

Two decades filled with hot romance, heartbreak, multiple marriages, broken engagements, and five children between them.

The love story of pop icon Jennifer Lopez and movie star Ben Affleck began with a movie set meeting in 2002 then weaved its way to a Las Vegas altar 20 years later.

Share the secrets of pink and green diamonds, a racy yacht video and bubble bath proposal…