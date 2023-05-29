WHAT TO DO WHEN YOUR MONEY IS WORTH NOTHING!

Money Litters the streets in Venezuela - Soon with the Agenda it will be a global thing!

All money will be crypto and your only access to it will be through having the tech... accepting the new beast system..

⁣Your money will be worth nothing when they finish crashing the economy.

Wait for it 0% is coming for the final CRASH!

Wait for it the trains moving forwards - Welcome to the new world order its not a conspiracy.

Hyperinflation is on route the economy is being crashed to move in the 4th revolution.