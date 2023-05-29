Dacia Extreme Range Design Preview

Dacia, the brand synonymous with the outdoors, has introduced a range of updates to its range including a new Extreme trim level, an exclusive ELECTRIC 65 motor for Spring and an innovative Sleep Pack.

The Renaulution strategic plan presented in January 2021 by Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, set a clear roadmap for Dacia: expand its territory by capitalising on the past 15 years of the brand’s success, its reaffirmed values, and a resolutely modern sense of desirability.

For the past two years, Dacia has been executing the Renaulution strategy with precision.

First, by introducing the Bigster Concept as a clear signal that the brand was stepping into the C-segment.

Then, in 2022, by reaffirming its modern and unique brand positioning with the unveiling of its new visual identity, followed by the introduction of clear guiding values.

These three values – “essential and cool”, "robust and outdoor" and "eco-smart: affordable and ecological" – set a clear direction for Dacia as it embarks on its new chapter.