The Art of Contentment (Philippians 4:11) | Garrett Backstrom

Experience a transformative sermon on contentment with Garrett Backstrom as he explores the profound truth that contentment begins with nurturing your mind and cultivating an intimate relationship with the Lord.

Drawing wisdom from Philippians 4:10-13, Garrett unveils the secrets to rejecting the trap of comparison (Galatians 6:4-5) and overcoming the illusion of materialism (1 John 2:15-16).

Discover how finding everything we need in Him and being empowered by Christ (Philippians 4:13) leads to eternal rewards.

Join us on this enlightening journey towards lasting fulfillment.