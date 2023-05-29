Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launches biggest drone attack yet on Kyiv since invasion | Oneindia News

Russia unleashed waves of air strikes on Kyiv overnight in what officials said was the largest drone attack of the city.

Ukrainian military said that it downed 58 of the 59 drones launched, described by the air force as a record assault with the Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said all 36 drones targeting Kyiv had been destroyed.

Kyiv has been targeted several times this month but despite this, fatalities are rare.

Ukraine's Air Force said that Russia had targeted military and critical infrastructure facilities in central Ukraine on Sunday, and the Kyiv region in particular - as has been increasingly the case with a Ukrainian counteroffensive looming.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the country’s air defense forces for protecting the country and asked its parliament to impose sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with weapons, including the Shahed drones.

