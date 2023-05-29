Justice Guards Our Liberty

We must act now to correct the course of our nation and our people.

Never rely on the criminals who claim to represent us.

As the old saying goes, “if you want it done right, do it yourself”.

For those who call themselves Christians and have been brainwashed into thinking that the son of God will rapture them from their responsibilities, think again!

For those so called Christians who disagree with me, please show me where in God’s Holy Word, we are told to sit on our hands and do nothing?

Where is it written during this time we will be given a pass on our inaction to right the wrongs that WE have allowed to take place?

When we are standing at the judgment seat of the Father and the Son, when we are asked, “what did you do to uphold my laws and teachings”?

What excuse will you give?