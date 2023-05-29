Japan puts its missile defence on alert after N.Korea announces satellite launch date |Oneindia News

Japan’s military has said that it will destroy any North Korean missile that violates its territory and is making preparations to do so after Kim Jong-un’s regime told Tokyo that it plans to launch a satellite between 31 May and 11 June.

It has also put its missile defense on high alert.

This stern warning has come after a notice from North Korean waterway authorities informed Japan's coast guard that the rocket could affect the waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines' Luzon Island.

Experts believe that the launch of the military satellite is North Korea's attempt to boost its surveillance and attack its enemy with more precision if conflict breaks out.

Earlier this month, North Korea had said that it has completed work on its first spy satellite, and it is now ready for launch.

Japan’s defense ministry said in a statement: "We will take destructive measures against ballistic and other missiles that are confirmed to land in our territory." The ministry said it would use its Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) or Patriot Missile to destroy any such North Korean rocket or missile.

Japan has urged North Korea to refrain from the launch.

