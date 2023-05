Target loses $10B in 10 days as stocks fall following boycott over LGBTQ-friendly kids clothing

Target has come under fire from conservative groups and individuals for their LGBTQ-friendly clothing line.

As a result, their stock prices have plummeted, and as of writing this, the company has lost $10 billion in market value in just 10 days.

This is a sad reflection on the state of society and the growing intolerance toward different lifestyles.