How to Maintain a Strong Bond Between You and Your Dog

More than 65 million households in the U.S. own a dog, but the relationship between owners and their pets can sometimes become strained.

Lack of trust is a major factor that can lead to breakdowns in the dog-owner relationship.

Therefore, it’s important for owners to understand their dog's temperament and handle them correctly to avoid anxiety and fear.

